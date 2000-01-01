Company Profile

Corporacion Financiera Alba SA is an investment holding company in Spain. Its investments include top-tier office buildings in prime downtown and suburban business locations. The firms business is based on the rent operation of these buildings. It seeks to optimize their value and manages their commercial, administrative and technical aspects of financial real estate activities. The company pays special attention to the maintenance, upkeep and improvement of these buildings. It strongly focuses on the office markets of Barcelona and Madrid cities. The company is a part of March group which integrates Banca March and Fundacion Juan March. Its current investment portfolio includes Acerinox, ACS, Clinica baviera, Ebro, Indra, Viscofan.Corporacion Financiera Alba SA is an investment holding company in Spain. Its investments include top-tier office buildings in prime downtown and suburban business locations. The firm's business is based on the rent operation of these buildings.