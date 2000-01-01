Corporate Catalyst Acquisition Inc (TSX:CII.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CII.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CII.H
- Market CapCAD0.960m
- SymbolTSX:CII.H
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINCA21989Q1037
Company Profile
Corporate Catalyst Acquisition Inc is a capital pool company. The company is engaged in identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction.