Corporate Travel Management Ltd manages and purchases travel products and services for corporations. Other services include corporate event-based travel management and leisure travel services for corporate clients. Revenue is derived from the sale of travel services, which are typically commission- or fee-based. The company operates through four main geographic segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company generates the majority of its revenue in Australia and New Zealand.Corporate Travel Management Ltd is engaged in the business of managing the purchase and delivery of travel services for its clients. It offers services in Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia and Europe.