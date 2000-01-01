Corsa Coal Corp (TSX:CSO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CSO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CSO
- Market CapCAD24.640m
- SymbolTSX:CSO
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA22041E6091
Company Profile
Corsa Coal Corp is engaged in mining, processing and selling of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company is also engaged in exploring, acquiring and developing resource properties that are consistent with its existing coal business.