Corus Entertainment Inc Class B (TSE:CJR.B)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CJR.B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CJR.B
- Market CapCAD483.970m
- SymbolTSE:CJR.B
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA2208741017
Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. Its main source of revenue comes from the operation of television channels. It also engages in providing radio channel content.