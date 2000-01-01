COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1138)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1138
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1138
- Market CapHKD23.507bn
- SymbolSEHK:1138
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000002S8
Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co Ltd is a shipping company. It operates both the dry bulk shipping business and oil tanker business in China.