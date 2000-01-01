Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co Ltd is a shipping company. It provides container shipping, operates terminals, and offers container leasing services. The group's operations are mainly conducted in America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and China. Revenues are earned from container terminal operations, lease rental income, freight forwarding, and shipping agency, the sale of resalable containers, the sale of merchandises, and interest income. The container shipping business is the majority revenue generating business of the company. Its reporting segments are Container shipping and related business, Container terminal and related business and Corporate and other operations.