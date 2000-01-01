Company Profile

Cosco Corp (Singapore) Ltd is an investment holding company that operates ship repair, marine engineering and dry bulk shipping outfits in China and Singapore. Fruther it also provides services which include property management. Its portfolio includes deep-water oil rigs, FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) units, installation vessels, barges and platform vessels. The company's yards cater to a worldwide clientele, delivering new builds of varying types and sizes including bulk carriers, oil tankers, special purpose carriers and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers. Cosco derives the majority of the revenue from ship repair, ship building and marine engineering activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore.