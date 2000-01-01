COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd (SEHK:1199)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1199
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1199
- Market CapHKD20.237bn
- SymbolSEHK:1199
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG2442N1048
Company Profile
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd is an integrated shipping company. Its operating segments are terminal operations, container handling, transportation and storage.