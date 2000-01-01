Company Profile

Coslight Technology International Group Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in manufacturing and selling of battery products. The company organizes its operations into five main segments, namely: Sealed lead acid batteries and related accessories, Lithium-ion batteries, Nickel batteries, Online game services, and others. The other business operations include manufacturing and selling of signal strength systems, electric and automation system, motor vehicle, and pharmaceutical products. The firm operates in two principal markets in China, India and other countries. It derives the majority of its revenue from Lithium-ion batteries segment within China.