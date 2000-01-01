Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:2298)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2298

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2298

  • Market CapHKD2.542bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2298
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG244421080

Company Profile

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the designing, marketing and selling of intimate wear products. Its products include bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, and others under its core brand Cosmo.

Latest 2298 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .