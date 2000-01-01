Cosmopolitan International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:120)

Market Info - 120

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 120

  • Market CapHKD6.621bn
  • SymbolSEHK:120
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2445L1547

Company Profile

Cosmopolitan International Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in development and sale of properties and the leasing of properties; and trading of financial assets.

