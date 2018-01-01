Cosmos Exploration Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:C1X) Share Price

C1X
Cosmos Exploration Ltd Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Other Precious Metals & Mining
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Cosmos Exploration Ltd is focused on exploring gold, copper, and nickel deposits in Australia. Its portfolio includes the Orange East Project in NSW and the Byro East Project in WA.
Symbol
ASX:C1X
ISIN
AU0000178113
Currency
-
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest C1X News