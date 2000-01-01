CosmoSteel Holdings Ltd (SGX:B9S)
- Market CapSGD25.850m
- SymbolSGX:B9S
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINSG1V08936188
CosmoSteel Holdings Ltd is a supplier and distributor of piping system components to the Energy, Marine, Water infrastructure and other industries. The firm is engaged in sale, supply, and machining of flanges, steel fittings, tubings and pipes.