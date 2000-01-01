COSOL Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:COS)
Company Profile
COSOL Ltd operates in the IT and business services industry and provides EAM-related solutions. It offers services such as digital business solutions, which include business process and strategic reviews, implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning solutions, data migration, and ongoing support services to clients. The company's revenue is generated from EAM/ERP support services; data migration, and legacy data services.