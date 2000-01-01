Costain Group (LSE:COST)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - COST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COST

  • Market Cap£161.990m
  • SymbolLSE:COST
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B64NSP76

Company Profile

Costain Group PLC offers solutions and services. It provides engineering and technology solutions and advisory and development, design, management, project delivery, technology integration and asset optimization and support services.

Latest COST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

COST Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .