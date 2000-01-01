Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)
Company Info - CMRE
- Market Cap$1.114bn
- SymbolNYSE:CMRE
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINMHY1771G1026
Company Profile
Costamare Inc is an international owner of containerships. It provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.