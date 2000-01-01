Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CMRE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMRE

  • Market Cap$1.114bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CMRE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINMHY1771G1026

Company Profile

Costamare Inc is an international owner of containerships. It provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

Latest CMRE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .