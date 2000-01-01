Costamp Group SpA (MTA:MOLD)

European company
Company Info - MOLD

  • Market Cap€93.610m
  • SymbolMTA:MOLD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005068249

Company Profile

Costamp Group SpA manufactures automotive parts. The company provides low pressure dies, equipment to handle cores and parts, core boxes and other related products.

