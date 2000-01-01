Costco Wholesale Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:COST)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - COST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COST

  • Market Cap$157.324bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:COST
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorDiscount Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS22160K1051

Company Profile

The leading warehouse club, Costco has 795 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2020), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (13%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 42% of fiscal 2020 sales, with hardlines 17%, ancillary businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17%, fresh food 14%, and softlines 10%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 6% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).Costco Wholesale Corp and its subsidiaries operate membership warehouses. The company offers its members low prices on a limited selection of nationally branded and select private-label products in merchandise categories.

Latest COST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .