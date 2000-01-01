Company Profile

The leading warehouse club, Costco has 782 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2019), with most of its sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%) and a large presence in Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2019 sales, with ancillary businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 19%, hardlines just over 16%, fresh food 13%, and softlines 11%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 4% of Costco’s global sales come from the e-commerce channel.Costco Wholesale Corp and its subsidiaries operate membership warehouses. The company offers its members low prices on a limited selection of nationally branded and select private-label products in merchandise categories.