Costin New Materials Group Ltd (SEHK:2228)
- Market CapHKD1.398bn
- SymbolSEHK:2228
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTextile Manufacturing
- ISINKYG1992K1067
Costin New Materials Group Ltd manufactures non-woven fabrics along with chemical fibres developed from recycled raw materials and thermal resistant filtration materials.