Company Profile

Cott Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and selling beverages. Its is route based service company that offers bottled water and coffee roasting, blending of iced tea and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. The company is divided into three segments namely Route Based Services, Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions and All other. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Route Based Services Segment.Cott Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and selling beverages. Its is route based service company that offers bottled water and coffee roasting, blending of iced tea and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry.