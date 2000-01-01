CounterPath Corp (TSE:PATH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PATH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PATH
- Market CapCAD7.940m
- SymbolTSE:PATH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS22228P3029
Company Profile
CounterPath Corp designs, develops and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver Unified Communications (UC) services, including voice, video, messaging and collaboration functionality.