Company Profile

Country Garden is a large real estate developer in China. It is ranked number one by sales value among Chinese developers in 2019. It has more than 2,0000 projects across China, with 22% of these in Guangdong province. It ventured overseas in 2013 with the notable project of Forest City in Malaysia. Property development accounts for 98% of earnings. Founder Yang Guoqiang and his family members hold a 65% stake in the company. Ping An Life holds 10% of the company through a share placement in April 2015.Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd is a real estate company which is engaged in property development, construction, fitting and decoration, property investment, property management and hotel operation.