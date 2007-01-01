Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2007)

APAC company
Market Info - 2007

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2007

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2007
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate - Development
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG245241032

Company Profile

Country Garden is a large real estate developer in China. It is ranked number one by sales value among Chinese developers in 2019. It has more than 2,0000 projects across China, with 22% of these in Guangdong province. It ventured overseas in 2013 with the notable project of Forest City in Malaysia. Property development accounts for 98% of earnings. Founder Yang Guoqiang and his family members hold a 65% stake in the company. Ping An Life holds 10% of the company through a share placement in April 2015.Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd is a real estate company which is engaged in property development, construction, fitting and decoration, property investment, property management and hotel operation.

