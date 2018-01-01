Countryside Partnerships (LSE:CSP) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Countryside Partnerships (LSE:CSP)

Countryside Partnerships

UK company

Consumer Cyclical

Residential Construction

Company Profile

Countryside Partnerships PLC is a UK based home builder. It specializes in the activities of placemaking and urban regeneration. The operating segments of the group are Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes offering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners. Partnership segment operates in and around London, the West Midlands and the North West of England. The Housebuilding segment develops large-scale sites, providing private and affordable housing around London and in the South-East of England, operating under both the Countryside and Millgate brands. The group principally operates in the United Kingdom.Countryside Properties PLC is a home builder and urban regeneration partner and operates through two complementary divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. It operates in London and the South East of England.

