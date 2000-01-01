Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC is a UK based home builder. It specializes in the activities of placemaking and urban regeneration. The operating segments of the group are Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes offering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners. Partnership segment operates in and around London, the West Midlands and the North West of England. The Housebuilding segment develops large-scale sites, providing private and affordable housing around London and in the South-East of England, operating under both the Countryside and Millgate brands. The group principally operates in the United Kingdom.