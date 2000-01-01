Countryside Properties (LSE:CSP)

UK company
Market Info - CSP

Company Info - CSP

  • Market Cap£2.129bn
  • SymbolLSE:CSP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYPHNG03

Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC is a home builder and urban regeneration partner and operates through two complementary divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. It operates in London and the South East of England.

