Countrywide (LSE:CWD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CWD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CWD
- Market Cap£114.670m
- SymbolLSE:CWD
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00B9NWP991
Company Profile
Countrywide PLC along with its subsidiaries is an integrated, full service residential estate agency and property services group in the UK. It offers estate agency and lettings services, together with a range of complementary services.