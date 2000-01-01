County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ICBK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ICBK

  • Market Cap$185.490m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ICBK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2219071089

Company Profile

County Bancorp Inc operates as a community-oriented business bank, servicing both business customers and individuals. It provides banking and related financial service including real estate lending, business services, and agricultural finance.

Latest ICBK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .