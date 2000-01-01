Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - COUP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - COUP
- Market Cap$9.176bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:COUP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS22266L1061
Company Profile
Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients.