Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - COUP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - COUP

  • Market Cap$9.176bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:COUP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS22266L1061

Company Profile

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients.

Latest COUP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .