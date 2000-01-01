Courage Investment Group Ltd (SGX:CIN)
- Market CapSGD10.980m
- SymbolSGX:CIN
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINBMG246371030
Courage Investment Group Ltd is principally engaged in the businesses of marine transportation services, property holding and investment, investment holding. In addition, it is also involved in the merchandise trading business activity.