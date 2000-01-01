Courage Investment Group Ltd (SGX:CIN)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CIN

  • Market CapSGD10.980m
  • SymbolSGX:CIN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG246371030

Company Profile

Courage Investment Group Ltd is principally engaged in the businesses of marine transportation services, property holding and investment, investment holding. In addition, it is also involved in the merchandise trading business activity.

Latest CIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .