Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR)

North American company
Company Info - COUR

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  SymbolNYSE:COUR
  IndustryConsumer Defensive
  SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS22266M1045

Company Profile

Coursera Inc is a global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The platform will contains a catalog of high-quality content and credentials, content developed by leading university and industry partners, data and machine learning drive personalized Learning, effective marketing, and skills Benchmarking and others.

