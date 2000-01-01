Courts Asia Ltd (SGX:RE2)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RE2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RE2
- Market CapSGD104.670m
- SymbolSGX:RE2
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorHome Furnishings And Fixtures
- Currency
- ISINSG2F22986069
Company Profile
Courts Asia Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company retails electrical products, information technology products and furniture.