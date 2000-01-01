Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CUZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CUZ

  • Market Cap$5.824bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CUZ
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2227955026

Company Profile

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and owning office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments. Its properties are located mainly in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia.

Latest CUZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .