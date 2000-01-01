Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)
- Market Cap$1.104bn
- SymbolNYSE:CVA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINUS22282E1029
Covanta Holding Corp is a holding company engaged in the businesses of waste and energy services. It is engaged in the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The firm generates its income in the form of waste and service revenue, energy revenue, recycled metals revenue, and other operating income. Geographically, the company operates in the United States.Covanta Holding Corp is engaged in the businesses of waste and energy services. The company also holds interests in energy-from-waste facilities in Ireland and Italy.