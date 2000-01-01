Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States. The company's reportable segments include Highway Services, Dedicated Contract Services, Managed Freight, and Factoring. Highway Services are further divided into Expedited and OTR while Managed Freight is divided into Brokerage, TMS(Transportation management services, and Warehousing. The Highway and the Dedicated segments contribute to the majority of the revenue.Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States.