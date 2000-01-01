Covenant Transportation Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CVTI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CVTI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CVTI
- Market Cap$138.690m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CVTI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTrucking
- Currency
- ISINUS22284P1057
Company Profile
Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States. The company's reportable segments include Highway Services, Dedicated Contract Services, Managed Freight, and Factoring. Highway Services are further divided into Expedited and OTR while Managed Freight is divided into Brokerage, TMS(Transportation management services, and Warehousing. The Highway and the Dedicated segments contribute to the majority of the revenue.Covenant Transportation Group Inc, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries offers truckload transportation and freight brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States.