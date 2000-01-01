Cover 50 SpA (MTA:COV)
Market Info - COV
Company Info - COV
- Market Cap€41.140m
- SymbolMTA:COV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- ISINIT0005105868
Company Profile
Cover 50 SpA operates in the market of the pants industry. The Company is engaged in the creation, production and marketing of pants in Italy.