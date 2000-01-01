Cover 50 SpA (MTA:COV)

European company
Market Info - COV

Company Info - COV

  • Market Cap€41.140m
  • SymbolMTA:COV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005105868

Company Profile

Cover 50 SpA operates in the market of the pants industry. The Company is engaged in the creation, production and marketing of pants in Italy.

Latest COV news

