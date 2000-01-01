Company Profile

Covestro, formerly Bayer Material Science, was spun off from the Bayer Group in 2015. The firm is a market leader in polyurethanes and polycarbonates, products that the company discovered in the mid-20th century. It also has a sizable speciality chemicals business that is focused on coatings and adhesives. Demand for Covestro’s products is driven primarily by cyclical end markets, such as automotive, construction, and furniture.Covestro AG is engaged in manufacturing of polymer materials and develops solutions for products. It also has a sizeable speciality chemicals business that is focused on coatings and adhesives.