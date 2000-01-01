Covestro AG (XETRA:1COV)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1COV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1COV

  • Market Cap€7.672bn
  • SymbolXETRA:1COV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006062144

Company Profile

Covestro AG is engaged in manufacturing of polymer materials and develops solutions for products. It also has a sizeable speciality chemicals business that is focused on coatings and adhesives.

Latest 1COV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .