Covia Holdings Corp (NYSE:CVIA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CVIA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CVIA

  • Market Cap$245.020m
  • SymbolNYSE:CVIA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS22305A1034

Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corp provides minerals and materials solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets. It serves the diverse needs of customers in the foundry, building products, ceramics, coatings and polymers, and also in oil and gas markets.

Latest CVIA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .