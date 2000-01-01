Covia Holdings Corp (NYSE:CVIA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CVIA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CVIA
- Market Cap$245.020m
- SymbolNYSE:CVIA
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS22305A1034
Company Profile
Covia Holdings Corp provides minerals and materials solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets. It serves the diverse needs of customers in the foundry, building products, ceramics, coatings and polymers, and also in oil and gas markets.