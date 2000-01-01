Company Profile

Covivio SA, formerly Fonciere des Regions SA is a French real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of properties mainly in France, Italy, and Germany. The majority of the properties in the company's real estate portfolio are office buildings located in Paris and Milan. German residential properties also represent a significant percentage of its total assets. Fonciere des Regions derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from the ownership and maintenance of its portfolio of properties. French offices generate the most revenue for the company, while Italian office buildings and German residential buildings in Berlin, Hamburg, and Dresden also contribute sizable income streams.Covivio, formerly Fonciere des Regions SA is a real estate investment company specialized in business premises especially in the hotel, restaurant, health and leisure sectors.