C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd (SEHK:43)

Market Info - 43

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 43

  • Market CapHKD15.887bn
  • SymbolSEHK:43
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG715071343

Company Profile

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd & its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and selling of animal feed products and value-added processed food products. It is also engaged in breeding, farming and sale of livestock and aquatic animals, and among others.

