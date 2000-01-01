Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States. It also provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul ("MRO") services. CPI also acts as a subcontractor to prime aircraft manufacturers in the production of commercial aircraft parts. CPI Aero supplies the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye surveillance aircraft, the A-10 Thunderbolt attack jet, the Gulfstream G650, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK helicopter and the S-92 helicopter etc.CPI Aerostructures Inc is engaged in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets.