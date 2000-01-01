CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - PMTS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PMTS

  • Market Cap$9.320m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PMTS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12634H2004

Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc provides financial payment card solutions and services, It offers credit, debit and prepaid cards including Europay, Mastercard and Visa chip, personalization, instant issuance, fulfillment and mobile payment services.

Latest PMTS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .