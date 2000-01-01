Company Profile

CPI Property Group SA together with its subsidiaries is a real estate company. It focuses on rental income generating properties such as retail, office, residential, industry and logistics, and operation of its own hotels. It also develops office and retail assets for future rental and sale. The firm has Retail, Office, Logistics, Residential, Hotels and Other operating segments and derives the majority of its revenues from Office segment. The company mainly operates in Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Switzerland, France, and Romania.CPI Property Group SA invests in real estate. The Company is engaged in purchase, sale, construction, exploitation, administration and the letting of real estate as well as the property development.