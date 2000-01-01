Company Profile

CPL Resources PLC is engaged in permanent and temporary recruitments. Its operating segment includes Flexible Talent and Permanent. The company generates maximum revenue from the Flexible Talent segment. Its services include Recruitment; Outsourcing; Temporary and Interim Staffing and Consulting. The company serves Accounting and Finance; Banking; Construction; Engineering; Funds; Healthcare; Hospitality; Insurance; Light Industrial; Retail and other sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Ireland and also has a presence in the UK and the Rest of the world.