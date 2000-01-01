CPMC Holdings Ltd (SEHK:906)

APAC company
Market Info - 906

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 906

  • Market CapHKD3.785bn
  • SymbolSEHK:906
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000057171

Company Profile

CPMC Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and selling packaging products for consumer goods including tea beverages, carbonated beverages, fruit and vegetable juices, beer, dairy products and household chemical products.

