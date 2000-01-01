Company Profile

CPP Group PLC is a UK based company engaged in the provision of assistance products and services to customers. Its segments include Restricted Operations, Ongoing Operations, and Central Functions. The company's portfolio of assistance products is distributed across the financial services and telecommunications sectors in the UK and overseas. Its products help to provide security for customers worldwide and are designed to make everyday life easier to manage. It has its business spread across India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Other countries.CPPGroup PLC is engaged in the international assistance business operating in the UK and overseas within the financial services, telecommunications and travel sectors. The Company operates a business-to-business-to- consumer business model.