Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp provides material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. Its primary material solution is metal matrix composites (MMCs), which are a class of materials consisting of a combination of metal and ceramic. The company designs, manufactures and sells custom MMC components, which manages the performance and reliability of systems in the end markets. It also provides baseplates and housings used in radar, satellite and avionics applications. The company provides lids and heat spreaders used with integrated circuits in Internet switches and routers.